By Dave Warner
PHILADELPHIA, June 5 Six people were killed and
14 were injured on Wednesday when a four-story building under
demolition collapsed in downtown Philadelphia, burying a
neighboring thrift store in concrete and debris, officials said.
Search and rescue efforts continued into the night for more
victims of the collapse, which occurred around 10:45 a.m. EDT
(1445 GMT), and Mayor Michael Nutter suggested at a late night
news conference that the number of casualties could rise.
"We still do not know how many people were inside the thrift
store or possibly on the sidewalk" at the time of the collapse,
Nutter said. "If someone else is in that building, they will
find them."
Shortly after the mayor concluded his press briefing a
61-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble alive, more than 12
hours after the collapse, and taken to a hospital in critical
condition.
"They were digging they felt her, and then she was able to
respond and squeeze their hand," Michael Resnick, Philadelphia's
public safety director, told Reuters.
"She was talking to the firefighters who were pulling her
out," Resnick said. "It feels outstanding to pull out somebody
who is alive."
Dozens of police and firefighters were still sifting through
the chunks of concrete and splintered wooden boards past
midnight, the scene lit by large spotlights as residents stood
by watching. Several streets remained blocked off.
Authorities declined to identify the dead other than to say
that they included one man and five women who had all been
inside the Salvation Army thrift store when the building next
door came down.
'A BIG BLAST'
Most of the injured were also thought to have been inside
the store or on the sidewalk in front of it at the time. Aside
from the woman rescued last, most were said to be in stable
condition.
Authorities say the cause of the sudden collapse, which
occurred at 22nd and Market streets in the heart of
Philadelphia's busy Center City district, was still under
investigation.
One witness, 31-year-old Dan Gillis of Cinnaminson, New
Jersey, a construction worker on a job across the street, said
he saw a crane remove a supporting beam from the front of the
building and then the wall next to the thrift store started
swaying.
Jeffrey Fehnel, 48, of Philadelphia, said a backhoe hit the
rear side of the building at about the same time.
"The building came down. It was like a big blast," Fehnel
told Reuters.
A witness told Reuters the building collapse shook the
ground and knocked a man off his feet on the sidewalk outside
the thrift store.
"It was ground-shaking. The shaking of the ground made the
man fall down," said Jordan McLaughlin, 18, of Philadelphia.
Authorities said the building that was being demolished had
housed an X-rated book and video store.
They said it was owned by Richard Basciano, a well-known
owner of adult entertainment properties including Philadelphia's
last X-rated movie house, which closed in 2012, and a New York
Times Square pornography emporium known as Show World, which
closed in 2004.
Basciano could not be reached for comment.
