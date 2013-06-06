(Corrects spelling of Fire Commissioner Lloyd Ayers)
By Dave Warner
PHILADELPHIA, June 6 Nearly 24 hours after a
building under demolition collapsed on shoppers and staff at a
neighboring thrift store, killing six people and injuring 14
others, rescue crews searched through the rubble for survivors.
About 75 percent of the site in downtown Philadelphia had
been scoured by early Thursday morning as part of an
around-the-clock search for life amid the mountain of crumbled
concrete and splintered wood, Mayor Michael Nutter said at a
news conference on Thursday.
Late on Wednesday, 12 hours after the 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445
GMT) collapse, a 61-year-old woman was pulled from the debris
and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Earlier in the
day, six people were found dead and 13 others were rescued with
minor injuries.
At the news conference on Thursday, Fire Commissioner Lloyd
Ayers said his team "stayed the course" and would do so until
the entire site was searched.
"All of the despair with the people who were deceased, that
person being pulled out alive is what every rescue is all
about," Ayers said.
Investigators were trying to determine what caused the
four-story building that was being demolished to collapse onto a
neighboring Salvation Army Thrift Store, burying shoppers in the
debris. On the scene investigating were Philadelphia police,
Philadelphia Licenses and Inspection and the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration.
The mayor suggested at a late-night news conference on
Wednesday that the number of casualties could rise.
"We still do not know how many people were inside the thrift
store or possibly on the sidewalk" at the time of the collapse,
Nutter said. "If someone else is in that building, they will
find them."
Authorities declined to identify the dead other than to say
that they included one man and five women who had all been
inside the store when the building next door came down.
Most of the injured were also thought to have been inside
the store or on the sidewalk in front of it at the time. Aside
from the last woman rescued, most were said to be in stable
condition or have already been released from the hospital.
Witnesses to the sudden collapse, which occurred at 22nd and
Market streets in the heart of Philadelphia's busy Center City
district, said it shook the ground and knocked people on the
nearby sidewalk off their feet.
One witness, Dan Gillis, 31, a construction worker from New
Jersey who was on a job across the street, said he saw a crane
remove a supporting beam from the front of the building and then
the wall next to the thrift store began to sway.
Jeffrey Fehnel, 48, of Philadelphia, said a backhoe hit the
rear side of the building at about the same time. "The building
came down. It was like a big blast," he told Reuters.
Authorities said the building that was being demolished had
housed an X-rated book and video store.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Maureen Bavdek)