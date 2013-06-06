(New throughout, updates with conclusion of search and rescue
effort)
By Dave Warner
PHILADELPHIA, June 6 Rescue workers on Thursday
ended their search for survivors of a downtown Philadelphia
building collapse, a day after a structure under demolition
collapsed on shoppers and staff at a neighboring thrift store,
killing six people and injuring 14 others.
The effort was called off at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT),
following an around-the-clock search for life amid a mountain of
crumbled concrete and splintered wood, said Fire Commissioner
Lloyd Ayers.
Late on Wednesday, 12 hours after the morning collapse, a
61-year-old woman was pulled from the debris and rushed to the
hospital in critical condition. Earlier, six people were found
dead and 13 others were rescued with minor injuries.
"All of the despair with the people who were deceased, that
person being pulled out alive is what every rescue is all
about," Ayers said on Thursday.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the
collapse of the four-story building, which collapsed onto a
neighboring Salvation Army Thrift Store, burying shoppers in the
debris. On the scene investigating were Philadelphia police,
Philadelphia Licenses and Inspection and the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration.
Authorities have declined to identify the dead other than to
say that they included one man and five women who were inside
the store when the building next door came down.
Most of the injured were also thought to have been inside
the store or on the sidewalk in front of it at the time. Aside
from the last woman rescued, most were said to be in stable
condition or have already been released from the hospital.
Witnesses to the sudden collapse, which occurred at 22nd and
Market streets in the heart of Philadelphia's busy Center City
district, said it shook the ground and knocked people on the
nearby sidewalk off their feet.
One witness, Dan Gillis, 31, a construction worker from New
Jersey who was on a job across the street, said he saw a crane
remove a supporting beam from the front of the building and then
the wall next to the thrift store began to sway.
Jeffrey Fehnel, 48, of Philadelphia, said a backhoe hit the
rear side of the building at about the same time. "The building
came down. It was like a big blast," he told Reuters.
Authorities said the building that was being demolished had
housed an X-rated book and video store.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Maureen Bavdek and David
Gregorio)