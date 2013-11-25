By Dan Kelley
PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Nov 25 A demolition contractor was
charged with murder on Monday for his role in a June building
collapse in Philadelphia that killed six people, authorities
said.
Businessman Griffin Campbell, 49, used an unsafe method to
tear down a four-story, century-old building along busy Market
Street in downtown Philadelphia, according to a grand jury
report.
Campbell should have hired a large crew to remove bricks and
beams by hand, due to the proximity to occupied buildings, but
instead relied on heavy machinery, the report said.
He also removed key building supports in an effort to
salvage as much of the building material as possible for resale,
the report said.
The June 5 collapse sent piles of bricks and lumber onto a
neighboring Salvation Army store, trapping shoppers and workers.
In addition to the six people who were killed, another 13 were
pulled from the rubble, some with severe head injuries. One
victim lost both legs.
"It would appear, quite frankly, that the motive is greed,"
Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams said at a news
conference.
Campbell, the lead contractor, was charged with six counts
of third-degree murder, 13 counts of reckless endangerment,
criminal conspiracy, causing a catastrophe and other charges.
If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.
Earlier this month, Campbell Construction, along with S&R
Contracting, was fined a maximum total of $397,000 by the U.S.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to
follow "basic safety precautions" that could have prevented the
collapse.
Campbell is the second person to be charged in the collapse.
Kary Roberts, who also is known as Sean Benschop, a
construction worker who was operating the heavy machinery, was
charged earlier with involuntary manslaughter and reckless
endangerment. He is the head of S&R Contracting.
The grand jury that brought the charges against Campbell
added a count of criminal conspiracy against the equipment
operator as well.
Williams said the grand jury was continuing to investigate
the collapse.
A lawyer for Campbell did not immediately return calls for
comment.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Leslie Adler)