By Dan Kelley
PHILADELPHIA, June 6 Borbor Davis' family dialed
his cell phone every hour, hoping its ring would be heard by
rescuers searching through the rubble of a building that
collapsed on his workplace in Philadelphia.
But the cell phone went unanswered as darkness fell on
Wednesday. Authorities later said Davis' body had been found
buried under the debris.
Davis, 68, was among six people killed when a building under
demolition collapsed on a neighboring Salvation Army Thrift
Store at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Fourteen people were injured
in the incident, one critically.
Davis, who had been working in the store's basement, had
spoken to his wife, Maggy Davis, just 15 minutes before the
building collapsed, she said in an interview on Thursday at
their home in Darby Borough, Pennsylvania, three miles from the
scene of the downtown collapse.
"I'm hurt about my husband's death. I want him. I want to
grow old together," the distraught widow said. "He was my
husband, he was my friend."
She was upset over news reports, which authorities said were
inaccurate, that search efforts were suspended Wednesday evening
before her husband's body was found.
Authorities said on Thursday that the search continued and
would not be halted until the entire area had been covered.
Davis' daughter-in-law, Michelle McClain, recalled the
family's harrowing effort to find him and the hope that his cell
phone ring might save his life. The family had called 911 and
their local news channels in an attempt to get a message through
to city officials that Davis was buried in the debris.
"I was calling his cell phone every hour on the hour, hoping
they could hear his cell phone, but it didn't happen that way,"
McClain said.
She said the family learned of Davis' death from a
television reporter who was at their home late on Wednesday.
Borbor Davis came from Liberia to the United States, where
he lived with his wife and their large combined family.
"He was a good man. He was very nice. He loved his job and
he loved his family," Maggy Davis said. "You would never hear
him say anything bad about anybody."
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Doina Chiacu)