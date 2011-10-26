Oct 26 The cost of college in the United States
rose sharply for the 2011-2012 school year, continuing a multiyear
pattern in which public school increases outpaced private school
hikes and both eclipsed the average rate of inflation by
significant amounts, the College Board reported on Wednesday.
At public 4-year schools, average tuition and fees rose 8.3
percent to $8,244 for in-state students and 5.7 percent to $20,770
for out-of-state students, not including room, board, or extra
expenses like travel, laptops and midnight pizzas.
Private nonprofit four-year schools raised their tuition and
fees by 4.5 percent, to an average of $28,500, according to the
study, Trends in College Pricing 2011, released by the College
Board Advocacy & Policy Center. The Consumer Price Index increased
3.6 percent between July 2010 and July 2011, the study noted.
In-state tuition and fees for public two-year colleges
averaged $2,963, an 8.7 percent increase from the previous year.
So-called net prices -- the amount that families pay after
receiving grant aid and taking advantage of tax credits -- have
increased by an average of about 1.4 percent a year for the last 5
years at public four-year schools, the College Board said. Those
increases made college less affordable, as average family
inflation-adjusted incomes have fallen in the decade between 2000
and 2010, the College Board said.
"While the importance of a college degree has never been
greater, its rapidly rising price is an overwhelming obstacle
to many students and families," said College Board President
Gaston Caperton.
Financial aid rose as well, the College Board said in a
companion report, but not enough to cover increases in tuition and
fees at four-year public schools. In the 2010-2011 year,
undergraduate students received an average of $12,455 per
full-time equivalent student in financial aid, including $6,539 in
grant aid, $4,907 in federal loans, and $1,009 in a combination of
tax credits and deductions and federal work-study jobs.
Many students supplement that with private loans, a figure
that the College Board estimated at about $6 billion in total
volume. In a separate development, President Obama unveiled a
program on Tuesday that he said would help some 1.6 million
student borrowers lower their student loan payments.
"College costs are still outpacing family incomes and
available aid," said Lauren Asher, president of the Institute
for College Access & Success, an advocacy group.
"The maximum Pell Grant covers barely a third of the full
cost of four years of college and we have more people with
student loans than ever before, and they are borrowing more
than ever."
Asher has emphasized the bottom line cost of college,
including all of those extra expenses such as travel and
supplies, and noted that they make college even less affordable
than the tuition, room, board and fees figures upon which the
College Board focuses.
Beginning on Oct. 29, U.S. colleges are required to post net
price calculators on their web sites. These calculators are
supposed to go beyond sticker prices to include estimates of total
cost of attendance, including the extras, as well as estimates of
typical aid paid to students at the school.
Advocates do advise applicants to look for those calculators
and use them in weighing how much it would cost to attend
individual schools.
But Asher says there are already some problems with them. Some
colleges have buried the calculators so they are difficult to
find, she said. Others have made the calculators extremely complex
and may ask dozens of questions of students. She suggests that
students using the calculators focus on net prices and not other
figures, such as after-loan out of pocket costs, that some schools
are posting.
Caperton suggested that the board's efforts to analyze
college affordability and price changes were complicated by the
variability of prices from one state to another.
The large and well publicized increases in the California
state system had a big impact on the averages; that state enrolls
about 10 percent of the nation's full-time public four year
college students and raised in-state fees 21 percent and 37
percent for full-time public two-year college students. Without
the California figures included in its data, that 8.3 percent
public four-year in-state school increase would have been 7
percent, and the 8.7 percent increase logged for two-year public
schools would have been 7.4 percent.