Jan 15 The U.S. higher education sector is
bracing for another difficult year in 2015 as colleges and
universities face a tug-of-war to balance tuition affordability
with rising costs.
A new report from Standard & Poor's Ratings Services found
that while American students still want to attend post-secondary
education, they are demanding better value for their tuition
dollars. As a result, the not-for-profit higher education
environment has become a more competitive, buyer's market,
forcing universities to discount tuition despite growing costs.
"This competitive landscape is beneficial to students but
financially challenging for colleges," said S&P analyst Jessica
Matsumori. "Institutions face an expensive contest to attract
and retain the best students."
Instead of dormitories with shared rooms and bathrooms
located down the hall, students now expect living quarters with
private rooms and more amenities. Basic gyms or swimming pools
are being converted at many colleges to state-of-the-art
recreation centers with extra touches, such as climbing walls,
the rating agency found.
While costs tick up, colleges and universities are finding
it difficult to hike tuition or raise revenues in other ways. In
2014, the ratio of downgrades to upgrades increased for the
fourth consecutive year.
The result could be a management shake-up at some schools.
"We expect to see a growing number of leadership changes due
to both the aging of current senior leadership teams and
strategic changes that may require different expertise and
skills than an institution's current management possesses," said
Matsumori.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; editing by Andrew Hay)