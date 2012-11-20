(Corrects headline to say "man accused of threatening" instead
By Robert Boczkiewicz
DENVER Nov 19 A 20-year-old Colorado man
charged with threatening to kill President Barack Obama during a
visit to the state is severely mentally ill and must remain in
custody, a federal judge ruled on Monday.
Mitchell Kusick was arrested this month by the U.S. Secret
Service at his parents' suburban Denver home after his mental
health therapist told police last month that Kusick had revealed
to the therapist that he wanted to kill the president, and had
been trying to keep track of his visits to the Denver area.
A U.S. Secret Service affidavit showed that Kusick also
"made credible threats and took steps" toward shooting and
killing children at a trick-or-treat Halloween event sponsored
by a Denver-area high school.
"It's clear to the court that the defendant has a severe
mental illness," U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kristin
Mix said in denying a request from Kusick's attorney to allow
him to be released on bond.
Mix said Kusick had been diagnosed as having bipolar
disorder and posed a "risk to the community."
Kusick's attorney, Marci Gilligan, argued that Kusick should
be released under electronic monitoring pending trial and be
required to live with his parents and to take medications to
control his illness.
She said he had "a breakdown" on Oct. 28 and sought help by
calling his therapist for an emergency appointment.
Kusick was hospitalized for mental disorders from Oct. 29 to
Nov. 9, when mental health providers decided he was not then a
threat, Gilligan told the judge.
The Secret Service, who had interviewed Kusick in a mental
ward, arrested him because "they were concerned for the
community's safety," Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Hosley
said.
The Secret Service agent's affidavit said Kusick had told
his therapist he had had daily homicidal fantasies for years. An
agent testified on Monday that books about assassinations were
found during a search of the home of Kusick's parents, where he
had been living.
