April 18 A Delta Airlines flight that
landed at a Denver airport was directed to a remote airfield
location after an unspecified "potential Security threat" and
passengers were ushered off the plane and were being interviewed
by authorities, officials said.
Delta Airlines flight 1500, a Boeing 737 with 151 passengers
and six crew members on board, landed roughly on time at Denver
International Airport from Detroit Metropolitan Airport at about
4:40 p.m. Mountain Time, airline spokesman Russell Cason said.
The passengers were quickly sent off the plane without their
luggage and were bused to a separate part of the airport where
they were being interviewed by FBI officials.
The airport said on its Twitter feed that the precautions
were taken "due to potential security threat."
