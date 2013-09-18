By Keith Coffman
DENVER, Sept 17 Colorado officials coping with
devastation from last week's torrential downpours struggled on
Tuesday to reach the last pockets of known survivors left
stranded by flash floods that killed least eight people in the
foothills of the Rockies.
Meanwhile, emergency officials pressed on with evacuations
of prairie towns downstream from the initial disaster as the
crest of the flood-engorged South Platte River rolled eastward
toward Nebraska, inundating farmland along the way.
At least 1,700 homes were destroyed - most of those in
hard-hit Larimer County - and an estimated 16,300 dwellings were
damaged throughout the flood zone, according to preliminary
property loss totals on Tuesday.
Even as evacuees continued to crowd into emergency shelters,
more than 6,400 Colorado flood survivors have already applied
for federal disaster assistance, the Federal Emergency
Management Agency reported.
In what National Weather Service meteorologists called the
most sustained and intense rainstorm to hit the normally
semi-arid region in four decades, a tropical-like low-pressure
system drenched a 130-mile (210-km) stretch of the eastern
slopes of the Colorado Rockies with unrelenting showers for a
week, starting last Monday night.
Within three days, torrents of runoff were gushing down
rain-saturated mountainsides through canyons that funneled
floodwaters straight into populated areas below. Foothill towns
clustered at the base of Colorado's so-called Front Range in
Larimer and Boulder counties northwest of Denver bore the brunt
of the deluge.
The overall flood zone has since grown to encompass 17
Colorado counties, including the state's biggest urban centers,
across a region about the size of Delaware.
Efforts to reach thousands of residents cut off in
communities isolated by washed-out roads and bridges were
initially hampered as heavy showers persisted with little pause
for seven days, grounding rescue aircraft.
Except for a brief respite from the rains last Friday, when
helicopters were able to fly, most of the early evacuees were
ferried to safety by National Guard troops in military vehicles.
HUDDLED ON A MOUNTAINSIDE
Airborne rescues resumed in earnest again on Monday, and by
Tuesday nearly 12,000 flood victims had been evacuated to
shelters across the region, said Micki Trost, spokeswoman for
the state Office of Emergency Management.
"One family spent two and a half days huddled on a
mountainside out of their home and were completely traumatized,"
said Mark Orphan, pastor of the Timberline Church in Fort
Collins, which is serving as an emergency shelter.
More than 1,000 evacuees had passed through the church in
the week since the floods hit. Many appeared "elated" when they
arrived, but others seemed dazed by their ordeals, he said.
Nearly 600 more known survivors - some bedridden, elderly or
in extremely hard-to-reach locations - were still awaiting
rescue on Tuesday in Larimer County alone. County sheriff's
spokesman John Schulz said it might be a few days more before
all of them were reached.
He said some people were refusing to leave their homes.
Rescue operations in Boulder County, meanwhile, were winding
down, emergency management officials said.
However, about 300 residents from the two counties combined
were still listed as unaccounted for, meaning friends or loved
ones have reported receiving no word from them since the floods
struck.
That number has declined sharply from a few days earlier,
and officials said they hoped most would turn out to be merely
cut off in areas without telephone or internet service.
As of Tuesday, the death toll stood at eight, including two
women reported missing and presumed dead after their homes were
swept away in Larimer County. But state officials revised their
tally late in the day to remove them from the confirmed count of
fatalities because their bodies had not been recovered.
The flooding has since progressed downstream and spread out
onto the prairie east of the Front Range, swamping farms,
ranches and oil and gas well sites as the rain-swollen South
Platte River spilled its banks.
From an airplane flying over the region, vast swaths of the
landscape lay hidden beneath chocolate-brown water.
In one area, a small herd of black Angus cattle could be
seen milling about a muddy patch of pasture surrounded by
floodwaters. Above the water-logged town of Evans, a mobile home
park was largely submerged, with trailers strewn about in all
directions.
Emergency management officials ordered the evacuation early
on Tuesday of the tiny riverside town of Crook in northeastern
Colorado, where firefighters went door to door asking residents
to leave.
The flood crest was expected to reach the larger town of
Julesburg on the Nebraska border later on Tuesday. Officials
there were urging ranchers to move livestock herds to higher
ground.
In addition to some 1,500 homes destroyed and 4,500 damaged
in Larimer County, 200 businesses have been lost and 500
damaged, officials there said. Boulder County officials said
rescue teams there had counted 262 homes destroyed and 290
damaged.
Last week's downpour dumped up to 21 inches (53 cm) of rain
in parts of Boulder city, nearly double the area's average
annual rainfall. The last multi-day rainfall to spawn widespread
flooding in Colorado's Front Range occurred in 1969. But a
single-night deluge from a 1976 thunderstorm triggered a flash
flood that killed more than 140 people in Big Thompson Canyon.