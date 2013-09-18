DENVER, Sept 18 The U.S. Department of
Transportation made $30 million in flood relief available to
rain-soaked Colorado on Wednesday to help pay for repairs of
roads and bridges damaged or destroyed in historic floods.
Massive floods in Colorado caused by torrential rains that
began on Sept. 9 have killed eight people in the foothills of
the Rocky Mountains, destroyed at least 1,700 homes, and caused
over $150 million in damage to roads and bridges.
"While Colorado begins the difficult work recovering from
these devastating floods, we will do everything we can to help
restore vital transportation links," U.S. Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement.
A preliminary assessment of the state's transportation
infrastructure shows damage of $40 million to roads and $112
million to bridges, the agency said in a statement.
The U.S. Department of Transportation last week made
available $5 million for repair work in Colorado, and the money
made available on Wednesday was in addition to that smaller sum.
The tropical-like low-pressure system that caused the
flooding was the most sustained and intense rainstorm to hit the
normally semi-arid region in at least four decades, National
Weather Service meteorologists said.
Within three days, torrents of runoff were gushing down
rain-saturated mountains through canyons that funneled waters
straight into populated areas below. Foothill towns at the base
of Colorado's so-called Front Range in Larimer and Boulder
counties northwest of Denver bore the brunt of the deluge.
The overall flood zone has since grown to encompass 17
Colorado counties, including the state's biggest urban centers,
across a region about the size of Delaware.
By Tuesday, some 12,000 flood victims had been evacuated to
shelters as rescuers tried to reach the last pockets of known
survivors stranded by washed-out roads and bridges.
In addition to the 1,700 homes confirmed to be destroyed -
most in hard-hit Larimer County - an estimated 16,300 dwellings
were damaged throughout the flood zone, according to preliminary
property loss totals on Tuesday.