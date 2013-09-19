DENVER, Sept 18 A damaged storage tank owned by
energy company Anadarko Petroleum Corp. has spilled an estimated
125 barrels of oil into the flood-swollen South Platte River in
north-central Colorado, the state oil and gas commission said on
Wednesday.
The statement provided few details of the spill beyond
saying that the mishap occurred near the town of Milliken north
of the confluence of the St. Vrain and South Platte rivers, and
that Anadarko was responding by deploying absorbent booms on the
river.
Todd Hartman, a spokesman for the Colorado Department of
Natural Resources, the parent agency of the state oil and gas
commission, said the substance released into the river was
"condensate," a very light form of petroleum.
He said the spill was reported to the commission on
Wednesday, but he was not sure when it occurred, and he had no
additional information about it.
The incident marked "the first sizable report that we've
been made aware of" regarding oil spills stemming from the
extensive flooding in Colorado unleashed by a week of torrential
downpours along the eastern slopes of the Rockies, Hartman said.
Separately, the Denver-based Kerr-McGee Oil and Gas Onshore
company, a unit of Anadarko, reported on Tuesday the spill of an
unknown volume of condensate into the South Platte on Tuesday
from a 300-barrel-capacity storage tank.
Hartman said he was unaware of that incident, which was
reported to the interagency National Response Center for oil and
chemical spills as having been discovered on Tuesday. It was not
immediately clear whether the two reports were related.
Anadarko revealed little additional information in a
statement issued late Wednesday, saying, "To date we are aware
of two tank batteries that were damaged by floodwaters and have
associated light-oil releases."
The statement added that the spills occurred "in floodwaters
associated with the South Platte River and the St. Vrain River",
and said the company was working with state and federal agencies
to contain and clean up the spills.
A company spokesman reached late Wednesday declined to give
any further details.
The 125-barrel Anadarko spill pales in comparison to the
1,500 barrels of oil that were released into the Yellowstone
River in 2011 when Exxon's Silvertip pipeline in Montana
ruptured during heavy flooding in that region.
The recent flooding in Colorado has severely disrupted oil
and natural gas operations during the past week in the fossil
fuel-rich region of eastern Colorado known as the
Denver-Julesberg Basin, forcing hundreds of wells to be idled.
Anadarko has said that some 650 of the 5,800 wells it
operates in the region and 20 miles of its pipelines have been
shut down as of Wednesday.