DENVER Dec 22 Colorado's Attorney General John
Suthers has sued two more law firms in the state for fraud,
accusing them of inflating foreclosure costs charged to
homeowners, his office said.
As part of an ongoing investigation, Suthers has filed eight
civil law enforcement actions against Colorado foreclosure law
firms in 2014, five of which resulted in settlements totaling
nearly $12 million.
The firms targeted earlier this year included the state's
two largest, which were accused of defrauding homeowners,
investors and taxpayers by grossly hiking costs and padding
bills with unauthorized expenses.
On Monday, Suthers' office named the latest two firms as
Robert J. Hopp & Associates and The Hopp Law Firm, and The Vaden
Law Firm, including the firms' principals and their affiliated
title companies.
It said the Vaden firm is alleged to have inflated
foreclosure costs for postings, court filings and titles, while
Hopp is accused of routinely collecting between $1,200 and
$1,400 in premiums for non-existent title insurance policies.
Calls to the Hopp law firm went unanswered, while Vaden did
not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
"For abusing the foreclosure process for their own profit,
eight Colorado foreclosure law firms have now been targets of
investigation by my office," Suthers said in a statement.
"It is my hope that these actions will result in greater
transparency and fairness in the legal processing of
foreclosures."
The focus on foreclosure expenses by Suthers' investigation
mirrored a separate federal probe by Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara's office.
In July, HSBC Holdings Plc agreed to pay $10
million to settle U.S. government charges that it defrauded
taxpayers by submitting inflated bills to process residential
foreclosures. At least six other banks have disclosed receiving
subpoenas as part of the federal probe.
