DENVER Dec 12 Fox News correspondent Dominic Di-Natale, whose international reporting took him from Osama bin Laden's compound in Pakistan to covering protests in Ferguson, Missouri, has been found dead in Colorado, officials said on Friday.

The body of Di-Natale, 43, was discovered on Wednesday in the foothills west of Denver, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.

In an obituary posted on the Fox News website, the network reported that Di-Natale's death was a suicide, citing the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's office would not confirm the manner and cause of death to Reuters.

"Officials discovered Di-Natale's body Wednesday after being alerted by a friend who knew of his state of mind regarding serious undisclosed health issues," the obituary said.

A Fox News spokesperson said in a statement that Di-Natale was a freelance correspondent with the network until he "resigned amicably" at the end of November.

"We were extremely saddened to learn of Dominic's passing and send our deepest condolences to his families and friends," the statement said. "He was an esteemed journalist and an integral part of our news coverage throughout the Middle East."

Di-Natale began his career in 1989 as a magazine writer in Portugal, and joined the British Broadcasting Corporation in 1995, according to the obituary.

He joined Fox in 2007, and filed dispatches from Iraq, Syria and other overseas locations, working most recently out of the network's Los Angeles bureau. He owned property in Jefferson County, Colorado, where his body was found, the obituary said.

In 2011, he reported from Pakistan on the killing of Osama bin Laden by U.S. Navy SEALS. He secured an interview with Shakil Afridi, the imprisoned Pakistani physician who helped U.S. intelligence officials locate the al Qaeda leader.

Before leaving Fox, Di-Natale covered the aftermath of a grand jury's decision not to indict white police officer Darren Wilson over the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown.

The final posting on his Twitter feed on Nov. 27 was a photograph of the Gateway Arch in St Louis titled, "Last one." (Editing by Sharon Bernstein and David Gregorio)