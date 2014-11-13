(Updates with Halliburton statement)

DENVER Nov 13 An accident at a fracking site in Colorado killed one Halliburton Co worker and seriously injured two on Thursday as they tried to thaw a high-pressure water line that had frozen in record-breaking cold conditions, the company said.

The local fire department said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while one was taken to hospital by helicopter and another by ambulance after the incident near the small town of Mead in Weld County, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Denver.

"This is a very difficult time for all of us at Halliburton, and we are working with local authorities as they look into the details of this incident," the company said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our employees' loved ones."

The Mountain View Fire Rescue department said the cause of the ruptured line was being investigated.

Denver has been locked in deep-freeze conditions since Monday, with temperatures dropping to well below zero Fahrenheit (minus 18 Celsius) at night.

The accident took place at an Anadarko Petroleum Corp location during fracking operations being carried out by Halliburton.

Anadarko said in a statement that its employees were "shaken and heartbroken," by Thursday's tragic events, and that it has suspended activities in the area.

In addition to Mountain View Fire Rescue, the Weld County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are among the authorities investigating the incident, the fire department said. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis and Keith Coffman; Editing by Eric Beech and Mohammad Zargham)