DENVER, July 24 Video of a Colorado deputy's encounter with a curious, clicking baby owl delighted animal-lovers on Friday after authorities posted footage of the unusual meeting in the mountains to the Internet.

The deputy was driving near the small town of Nederland when she and a colleague were stopped in their tracks by the young northern saw-whet owl, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

"Hi, what's up?" says the deputy in the footage as she approaches the small bird on a woodland road. Unfazed, the young owl clicks back in response.

"After some curious head twisting (on both sides) it safely flew away," the sheriff's office said in a statement on social media, using the Twitter hashtag #DeputiesLoveBabyOwls.

The sheriff's office said the cute encounter took place in the area of Rainbow Lakes Campground, a few miles northwest of Nederland, but that it was not revealing the exact location in order to protect the owl's nest. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)