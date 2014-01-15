(Adds arrest, details of incident)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER Jan 14 Two boys were arrested late
Tuesday in connection with a chemical reaction that caused a
container to rupture at a Colorado charter school, sending four
students and a teacher to hospital.
Law enforcement officials and emergency crews responded to
reports that "some kind of chemical device" went off in a
classroom at SkyView Academy in the Denver suburb of Highlands
Ranch, Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sergeant Ron
Hanavan said.
The school, which has 1,200 students and staff members, was
evacuated, and the four students and teacher were taken to a
hospital with breathing problems, Hanavan said. No serious
injuries were reported.
"We have been able to determine that this was not accidental
and are treating this as a criminal investigation," Hanavan
said.
Because the suspects are juveniles their names have not been
released, and the case will be turned over to the district
attorney's office to determine if criminal charges are
warranted, Hanavan said.
Hanavan said "a chemical reaction within a container caused
the device to rupture," adding that the incident occurred inside
a classroom, and not in the school's chemistry lab.
All of the hospitalized patients have been treated and
released, he said.
The Douglas County School District said on its website that
the school was closed "due to an isolated incident involving
chemicals."
SkyView is a charter school, with both high school and grade
school students. Hanavan would not say what age or grade level
the students inside the classroom were.
Classes will resume at the school on Wednesday with an
increased police presence, Hanavan said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Sharon Bernstein and Eric Walsh)