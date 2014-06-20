DENVER, June 20 Three people were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a Denver-area amphitheater after a concert headlined by American rapper Nas, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said early on Friday morning.

No one has been arrested in the shooting outside the Morrison, Colorado-based Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the park area remained closed, the sheriff's office said in a series of Twitter messages.

"Gunshot victims from Red Rocks Park have been transported to area hospitals. Sketchy info about at-large suspect, search underway," the sheriff's office said.

Police swarmed the car park and were conducting searches of all "concert goer" cars, it said. (Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Susan Fenton)