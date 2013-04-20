April 20 Five backcountry snowboarders were killed and one other survived an avalanche on Saturday at Colorado's Loveland Pass, a local sheriff's department said.

Clear Creek County Sheriff Don Krueger told Reuters that the snowboarders apparently triggered the avalanche at the 11,990-foot (3,651-meter) pass.

The avalanche occurred at about 1 p.m. (1900 GMT) just above the Loveland Ski Area, he said. The bodies are being recovered.

