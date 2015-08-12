(Corrects date of New Mexico emergency declaration to Monday
By Steve Gorman
Aug 11 New Mexico officials have joined Colorado
in declaring an emergency due to toxic wastewater spewing from
an abandoned gold mine, a spill that prompted authorities to
close two rivers to drinking water and irrigation intakes for at
least another week.
The San Juan River and its northern tributary, the Animas
River, have been fouled by the release of more than 3 million
gallons (11.3 million liters) of acid mine drainage
inadvertently triggered by a team of Environmental Protection
Agency workers last Wednesday.
The discharge has continued to flow at the rate of about 500
gallons (1,900 liters) a minute from the site of the century-old
Gold King Mine, near the town of Silverton in southwestern
Colorado, into a stream below called Cement Creek.
From there, the wastewater has washed into the Animas River
and into the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico.
The bright orange contamination plume, containing heavy
metals such as arsenic, mercury and lead, has dissipated through
dilution as it spreads downstream, with its leading edge no
longer visible from aerial surveys, the EPA said
"From initial sampling, as the plume has advanced, we are
seeing elevated levels (of contaminants), but as it moves on we
are seeing a downward trajectory toward pre-event conditions,"
EPA chief Gina McCarthy said at a clean-energy event in
Washington.
The Animas River in Durango, Colorado, about 50 miles (80
km) south of the spill, had turned bright, lime green by Sunday,
and was a darker shade of blue-green by Tuesday, a sign that
pollutants were gradually clearing, at least near the surface,
said Sinjin Eberle, a spokesman for the conservation group
American Rivers.
But experts said a long-term concern was the deposit of
heavy metals from the spill that had settled into river
sediments, where they can be churned up and unleash a new wave
of pollution when storms hit or rivers run at flood stage.
An unspecified number of residents who live downstream from
the mine and draw their drinking supplies from private wells
have reported water discoloration, but there has been no
immediate evidence of harm to humans, livestock or wildlife,
according to EPA officials.
Still, residents have been advised to avoid drinking or
bathing in water drawn from wells in the vicinity, and the
government is working to supply water as needed to homes,
ranches and farms.
Two Colorado municipalities, including the city of Durango,
and the New Mexico towns of Aztec and Farmington have shut off
their river intakes, the EPA said.
POSSIBLE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EPA
EPA officials said the Animas and San Juan rivers would
remain closed until at least next Monday to such uses as the
supply of drinking and irrigation water, and fishing and
recreation as experts try to gauge safety risks posed by the
spill.
Wastewater still escaping from the mine site was being
diverted into hastily built settling ponds where the effluent is
treated before it empties into Cement Creek, sharply reducing
its acidity and metal levels, the EPA said.
New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez declared a state of
emergency on Monday, freeing up an additional $750,000 for
disaster response, and said she was directing her administration
to "be prepared to take legal action against the EPA."
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper declared his own "state
of disaster" emergency on Monday, and vowed to take actions to
"make sure this doesn't happen again."
Colorado has more than 4,000 abandoned mines, about 1,100 of
them around Silverton, according to American Rivers, which
calls those sites "ticking time bombs."
The Navajo Nation has also been affected. Its sprawling
reservation is traversed by the San Juan River, which flows
through southeastern Utah into Lake Powell.
It was uncertain how far significant contamination from the
spill would travel, but EPA officials said on Tuesday the
leading edge of the original burst of contamination had moved
well beyond Farmington.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter
Cooney)