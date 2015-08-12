(Recasts with officials saying water appears to be clearing,
adds analysis from outside experts, trout monitoring, Navajo
reaction)
By Steve Gorman
Aug 11 Two rivers in Colorado and New Mexico hit
hardest by toxic waste spilled from a defunct gold mine will
remain closed to drinking water and irrigation intakes for at
least another week, but test samples show a gradual ebbing of
contamination, environmental officials said on Tuesday.
The San Juan River and its northern tributary, the Animas
River, have been fouled by the release of more than 3 million
gallons (11.3 million liters) of acid mine drainage
inadvertently triggered by a team of Environmental Protection
Agency workers last Wednesday.
The discharge has continued to flow at the rate of about 500
gallons (1,900 liters) a minute from the site of the century-old
Gold King Mine, near the town of Silverton in southwestern
Colorado, into a stream below called Cement Creek.
From there, the wastewater has washed into the Animas River
and into the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico.
Some residents who live downstream from the mine and draw
their drinking supplies from private wells have reported water
discoloration, but there has been no immediate evidence of harm
to humans, livestock or wildlife, according to EPA officials.
Still, residents were advised to avoid drinking or bathing
in well water, and the government was supplying water where
needed. Two Colorado municipalities, including Durango, and the
New Mexico towns of Aztec and Farmington have shut off their
river intakes.
The bright orange contamination plume, containing heavy
metals such as arsenic, mercury and lead, has dissipated through
dilution as the discharge spreads downstream, with its leading
edge no longer visible from aerial surveys, the EPA said
"As it moves on, we are seeing a downward trajectory toward
pre-event conditions," EPA chief Gina McCarthy said at a
clean-energy event in Washington.
The Animas River in Durango, about 50 miles (80 km) south of
the spill, had turned from orange to bright lime green by
Sunday, and was a darker shade of blue-green by Tuesday, a sign
that pollutants were gradually clearing, at least near the
surface, said Sinjin Eberle, a spokesman for the conservation
group American Rivers.
But experts said a long-term concern was the deposit of
heavy metals from the spill that had settled into river
sediments, where they can be churned up and unleash a new wave
of pollution when storms hit or rivers run at flood stage.
POSSIBLE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EPA
EPA officials said the Animas and San Juan rivers would
remain closed until at least next Monday to such uses as
drinking, irrigation, fishing and recreation as experts try to
gauge safety risks posed by the spill.
Wastewater still escaping from the mine site was being
diverted into hastily built settling ponds where the effluent is
treated before it empties into Cement Creek, sharply reducing
its acidity and metal levels, the EPA said.
Water samples taken from the upper Animas as the main plume
of contamination arrived days ago showed concentrations of
copper, zinc and cadmium as high as 100 times levels considered
safe for fish and aquatic insects, said William Clements, an
eco-toxicologist at Colorado State University who reviewed
preliminary EPA data.
He said the peak cadmium levels were roughly 10 times higher
than what would be regarded as safe for humans, while arsenic -
especially toxic to people - spiked at 1,000 parts per billion,
he said. That is 100 times the maximum contaminant level for
arsenic set by the EPA for drinking water.
Clements said the readings offered just a snapshot of
contamination in a place relatively close to the spill's origin
at a point when the effect was most pronounced. "They really do
fluctuate quite a bit with time," he said.
New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez and Colorado Governor
John Hickenlooper both declared states of emergency on Monday,
freeing up additional money for disaster response. Martinez also
said she was directing her administration to "be prepared to
take legal action against the EPA."
Hickenlooper visited a trout hatchery on Tuesday near
Durango, where wildlife officials had caged more than 100
juvenile fish at several locations along the Animas to monitor
their health. Only one had died so far, officials said.
Utah State University ecologist Charles Hawkins said the
health effects on fish could take weeks or months to become
lethal, or might translate into reproductive damage. "It would
have to be incredibly toxic to kill them immediately," he said.
The Navajo Nation has also been affected. Tribal communities
along the San Juan, which crosses the sprawling reservation
through southeastern Utah before flowing to Lake Powell, rely on
the river for fishing, irrigation and watering of livestock.
"We intend to make sure the Navajo Nation recovers every
dollar it spends cleaning up this mess and every dollar it loses
as a result of injuries to our precious Navajo natural
resources," tribal President Russell Begaye said.
(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles;
Additional reporting by Keith Coffman from Denver and Valerie
Volcovici from Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)