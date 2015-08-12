(Recasts with EPA comments during visit to spill zone; river
intake restriction lifted)
By Lauren Hammond
DURANGO, Colo. Aug 12 The water quality of a
southwestern Colorado river rendered bright orange by toxic
waste spewed from an abandoned gold mine one week ago has
returned to pre-existing levels, the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency chief said on Wednesday.
The statement from EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy, whose
agency's inspectors inadvertently triggered the spill during
field work, came as Colorado health officials cleared the way
for the city of Durango, just downstream, to reopen its drinking
water intakes from the river.
McCarthy also ordered the EPA's regional offices to
immediately cease any further field inspections of mines or mine
waste sites, except in cases of imminent risk of danger, while
an independent review of last week's accident is undertaken.
More than 3 million gallons (11.3 million liters) of acid
mine sludge were accidentally discharged by the EPA inspectors
on Aug. 5 from the site of the century-old Gold King Mine near
Silverton, Colorado, into a stream just below the mine called
Cement Creek.
"The EPA does take full responsibility for the incident,"
McCarthy said during a visit to Durango, a resort town popular
for its rafting and kayaking about 50 miles (80 km) south of the
spill site on the Animas River, which was the hardest hit.
The creek feeds the Animas, which in turn flows farther
south into the San Juan River, a Colorado River tributary that
winds through northwestern New Mexico into Utah and ultimately
joins Lake Powell.
The EPA has previously said that state, local and federal
authorities had agreed to keep the Animas and San Juan rivers
closed to all fishing, recreation and intakes of water for
drinking and irrigation until at least Aug. 17.
But McCarthy said that with water sample tests showing that
traces of heavy metals and other contaminants in the Animas had
returned to pre-spill levels the EPA would leave it up to state
and local governments to decide when to lift river restrictions.
"We let the science be our guide and we work with our
partners," she said.
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper had said earlier in the
day that contamination appeared to have largely dissipated with
no sign of lasting environmental harm, though EPA officials and
toxicologists have warned that long-term effects of the spill
remain to be seen.
Dilution has gradually diminished concentrations of
contaminants such as arsenic, mercury and lead. But experts say
deposits of heavy metals have settled into river sediments,
where they can be churned up and unleash a new wave of pollution
when storms hit or rivers run at flood stage.
Besides metals that are outright toxic to aquatic life, the
iron compounds that turned the water orange can smother plants
and habitat as they sink to the bottom.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman from Denver; Writing by Steve
Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)