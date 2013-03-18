March 18 Steve Coll, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and former managing editor of the Washington Post, was appointed the new dean of Columbia University's journalism school on Monday.

Coll has written seven books, on topics as diverse as the Central Intelligence Agency and ExxonMobil, and spent decades in print journalism as a feature writer, foreign correspondent and senior editor.

He will take the helm of the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism on July 1, replacing Nicholas Lemann, who is stepping down after ten years in the post.

Like many journalism schools, Columbia has revamped its curriculum to adapt to an era in which print is no longer paramount. In recent years, the school has launched programs focused on digital reporting and new media and created a dual degree program in computer science and journalism.

Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger said Coll was "ideally suited" to continue to push the school in new directions. In a statement, Coll said he was looking forward to the task: "We're only beginning to learn what great journalism in new media will look like," he said, "and how to teach, strengthen and inspire journalists in what is increasingly a globalized profession."

Coll has most recently been employed as president of The New America Foundation, a public policy institute in Washington, D.C. His books include "Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan and Bin Laden, from the Soviet Invasion to September 10, 2001" and "Private Empire: ExxonMobil and American Power."

(Reporting by Stephanie Simon; editing by Andrew Hay)