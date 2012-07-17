By Gabriel Debenedetti
WASHINGTON, July 17 William Raspberry, a
Pulitzer Prize-winning former columnist for the Washington Post,
died at his home in Washington on Tuesday at the age of 76.
Raspberry, whose column was syndicated and carried by more
than 200 newspapers, had prostate cancer, his wife Sondra told
the Post.
Raspberry's columns covered a wide range of topics, often
from a moderate perspective. He wrote his column for 39 years,
retiring in 2005.
Raspberry won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 1994, the
same year he won a lifetime achievement award from the National
Association of Black Journalists.
Born in segregated Okolona, Mississippi in 1935, Raspberry
was one of five children in his family. He graduated from
Indiana Central College in 1960, and started working for the
Post as a teletypist in 1962 after two years in the Army as a
public information officer.
He actually started his reporting career at the Indianapolis
Recorder, a weekly newspaper with a primarily African-American
audience, where he worked during the summer of 1956.
Soon after his career at the Post began, Raspberry started
reporting for the newspaper. He covered the Watts riots of 1965
in Los Angeles, winning the Capital Press Club's Journalist of
the Year honor for that work.
By 1966, he had his own column on local issues.
After his retirement, Raspberry founded and led Baby Steps,
an organization for low-income parents in his hometown in
Mississippi. He also taught journalism at Duke University for
over a decade.
Raspberry is survived by his wife, his 106-year-old mother,
two daughters, one son, one foster son, one brother and one
sister.
