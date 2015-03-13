WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Friday paused its informal 180-day
countdown to deciding the fate of two mergers - Comcast Corp's
with Time Warner Cable Inc and AT&T Inc's
with DirecTV.
The agency cited the pending court decision related to how
it should handle disclosures of the companies' various contract
agreements with media firms. The countdown, known as a "shot
clock," is non-binding.
"At this time, we believe it is prudent to pause the
informal 180-day transaction clocks because the commission would
be advantaged by knowing the resolution of the pending Petition
for Review before the transaction clocks reach the 180-day mark,
which both are slated to do by the end of March," the FCC said
in the announcement.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bill Trott)