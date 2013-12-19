WASHINGTON Dec 19 Comcast CEO Brian
Roberts met with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom
Wheeler on Thursday, the company's spokeswoman said, at a time
when the cable provider considers a bid for Time Warner Cable.
This is one of many meetings between Wheeler and various
industry executives since he became the top U.S. communications
regulator in November. A source familiar with the matter said
the two did not discuss possible deals or transactions.
Comcast is examining three scenarios for a potential deal
with Time Warner Cable Inc, including a full takeover bid for
the second-largest cable operator, people close to the situation
told Reuters on Monday.
Antitrust experts have warned that such a takeover of the
No. 2 provider by the industry's largest company would run into
major obstacles with the FCC and the Justice Department.
Roberts also met with President Barack Obama on Tuesday as
part of the tech industry delegation to discuss the healthcare
site HealthCare.gov and U.S. surveillance programs.