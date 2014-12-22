Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON Dec 22 U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday paused until January 12 its informal 180-day countdown for the review of the proposed $45 billion merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc over delays in document submission.
The FCC said Time Warner Cable had withheld thousands of documents that the agency requested based on an inappropriate claim of attorney-client privilege and late submissions of those documents would significantly slow down the review. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.