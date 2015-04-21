WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission officials studying the proposed merger of Comcast
Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc are scheduled
to brief FCC commissioners' staff on their review on Wednesday,
according to two sources familiar with the plan.
It was not certain whether the briefing would disclose the
specific way the FCC reviewers would recommend for the agency to
rule on the proposed $45 billion merger but it would unveil the
regulators' latest thinking about the concerns raised by critics
over the deal.
The merger briefing was also expected to address the pending
$48 billion deal between AT&T Inc and DirecTV,
according to one of the sources.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese)