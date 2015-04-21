WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. Federal Communications Commission officials studying the proposed merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc are scheduled to brief FCC commissioners' staff on their review on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the plan.

It was not certain whether the briefing would disclose the specific way the FCC reviewers would recommend for the agency to rule on the proposed $45 billion merger but it would unveil the regulators' latest thinking about the concerns raised by critics over the deal.

The merger briefing was also expected to address the pending $48 billion deal between AT&T Inc and DirecTV, according to one of the sources. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese)