WASHINGTON May 23 President Barack Obama's
choice to lead the Department of Commerce faced questions on
Thursday about her role in the failure of a Illinois bank in the
early 2000s and her billionaire family's use of offshore tax
havens to shelter income.
Senator John Thune, the top Republican on the Senate
Commerce Committee, said he wanted to fully explore the two
issues before the panel acts on Penny Pritzker's nomination.
"I have been in communication with her on these matters, and
would appreciate her continuing to work with us after the
hearing to answer all of the questions I and other members of
the committee may have, before we report her nomination," Thune
said at Pritzker's confirmation hearing.
Pritzker, the 271st richest American according to Forbes
magazine, was Obama's national finance chairman in 2008 and his
campaign co-chair in 2012. Her personal fortune is worth an
estimated $1.85 billion dollars, putting her at the pinnacle of
the top 1 percent of American households.
A 184-page financial disclosure form released by the White
House showed she received $54 million in consulting fees from
the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trust Co, which manages
an offshore trust for the Pritzker family in the Bahamas.
The Stanford University-trained lawyer and businesswoman is
currently on the board of the Hyatt Hotels Corp, which her
uncle Jay Pritzker founded in 1957 two years before she was
born. She plans to leave that position if confirmed.
In her prepared testimony, Pritzker highlighted the
entrepeneurial success of her family, which she said began when
her great-grandfather "came to the U.S. from Czarist Russia,
dirt poor, at the age of 10. He taught himself English, worked
several jobs, earned his law degree at night, and opened a law
practice at the age of 30."
She told the panel that after her father died when she was
13 she asked her grandfather to be trained in the family
business.
About 30 members of the Unite Here hotel workers' union
attended the hearing to show their diaspproval of the
nomination. The union has called Hyatt "the worst hotel employer
in America" because of the its treatment of workers, failure to
reach a new labor contract and opposition to allowing workers at
additional Hyatt hotels into the union.
"Today, we send a message to President Barack Obama that
Penny Pritzker is not a good choice. She doesn't see people like
human beings. (She sees people) like slaves," said Wanda
Rosario, one of 100 housekeepers fired by Hyatt in Boston in
2009 as a cost-cutting move. "It was my dream to retire from
Hyatt, but they broke it," she said.
Pritzker served on Obama's fundraising committee during his
successful 2004 run for the Senate and was national finance
chairman for his 2008 presidential campaign, which raised nearly
$750 million, breaking the record.
During the 2008 presidential campaign, Republicans attempted
to tar Pritzker with the failure of Superior Bank, which in the
1990s was a pioneer in subprime mortgages that a decade later
were blamed for the global financial crisis.
Regulators closed the bank in July 2001 after auditors
concluded that income from the mortgage securizations had been
overstated. Five months later, the Pritzkers agreed to pay the
FDIC $460 million over 15 years as part of a deal where the
family and the other half-owner admitted no liability.