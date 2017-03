WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to approve billionaire Chicago businesswoman Penny Pritzker to lead the U.S. Commerce Department, where she has promised to serve as a bridge between the White House and the business community.

Pritzker, an heiress to the Hyatt hotel fortune and one of the wealthiest Americans, was national finance chair of President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign and co-chair of his 2012 re-election bid.