NEW YORK Nov 19 The amount of U.S. commercial
paper grew in the latest week to its highest level in about
3-1/2 months, suggesting rising company borrowing to finance a
pickup in inventories and payrolls, Federal Reserve data showed
on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose
$17 billion to $1.066 trillion in the week ended Nov. 18. This
was the highest level since $1.067 trillion in the Aug. 5 week.
Nonseasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which
some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the
seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the
financial crisis - rose $7.8 billion to $1.049 trillion, which
was the highest in three weeks.
The latest nonseasonally adjusted figure was still below the
$1.061 trillion reached in late in October, which was the
highest since June 2014.
Commercial paper issued from nonfinancial companies were
weak in the third quarter as businesses scaled back their
restocking warehouses.
U.S. companies added $56.8 billion worth of inventory in the
third quarter, the smallest rise since the first quarter of 2014
and about half of the $113.5 billion increase in the second
quarter.
There have been signs that inventory growth is accelerating,
which coincides with the pickup in short-term borrowing.
Nonfinancial commercial paper supply rose for a third
straight week to $300.4 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis,
according to the latest Fed data.
Not adjusting for seasonal factors, nonfinancial commercial
paper outstanding was little changed on the week at $290.1
billion.
