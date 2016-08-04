(Recasts, adds background)

NEW YORK Aug 4 The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding fell to its lowest level since December in the latest week as some money funds that converted to own solely government-related securities stopped buying the bank debt, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $3.8 billion to $1.022 trillion in the week ended Aug. 3. That was the lowest level since the week of Dec. 20.

Prime money market funds had been major buyers of commercial paper and other short-term bank debt.

Some prime funds have changed over to government-only funds, which are exempt from upcoming rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On Oct. 14, the SEC will require prime money funds used by institutional investors to float their per-share net asset value or impose redemption gates and liquidity fees on redemptions in times of market stress.

Prime money funds lost about $27 billion in assets from a week earlier, to $970 billion in the week ended Aug. 2, while government-only money fund assets rose by $42 billion in the week to $1.564 trillion, according to a report published by iMoneyNet on Wednesday.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - edged up $0.3 billion from its lowest level since January to $1.033 trillion in the latest week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)