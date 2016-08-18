(Adds background, details on latest Fed figures)

NEW YORK Aug 18 The U.S. commercial paper market contracted to its smallest in more than 10 months in the latest week, prompted by reduced demand for bank debt from domestic money market funds, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding fell by $11 billion to $1.012 trillion in the week ended Aug 17. This was the lowest level since $957.84 billion in the week of Sept. 30, 2015.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - declined $14.6 billion to $1.019 trillion. The latest non-seasonally adjusted figure was the lowest since $1.017 trillion in the week of Jan. 27.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted financial commercial paper outstanding fell to $490.19 billion, which was the lowest since early January, from $504.27 billion in the prior week.

Foreign financial commercial paper outstanding contracted to $247.11 billion in the latest week. That was the lowest since the week of June 28, 2015, when it was $244.88 billion, according to Fed data.

Some U.S. prime money market funds, which had been major holders of commercial paper, have changed over to hold only government bonds. The move allows them to be exempt from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules that will take effect on Oct. 14. As a result, they have been reducing their holdings of commercial paper and other short-term debt from banks.

This final phase of money fund reform is intended to safeguard a sector that was rattled by the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the global credit crunch in September 2008.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)