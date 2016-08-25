(Adds details, background)
NEW YORK Aug 25 The amount of U.S. commercial
paper declined for a second week to its lowest level in over 10
months amid reduced demand for short-term bank debt from U.S.
money market funds, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday
showed.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding in the
week ended Aug. 24 fell $8.4 billion to $1.004 trillion in the
latest week. This was the lowest level since $957.84 billion in
the week of Sept. 30, 2015.
This type of short-term corporate IOUs has contracted by 10
percent since May as some prime money market funds, which had
been major holders of commercial paper, have changed over to
hold only government bonds.
The move allows these funds to be exempt from U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission rules that will take effect
on Oct. 14.
These upcoming rules are the final phase of U.S. money fund
reform that is intended to safeguard a sector that was rattled
by the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the global credit
crunch in September 2008.
Meanwhile, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper
outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable
reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been
distorted by the financial crisis, fell $3 billion to $1.016
trillion. The latest non-seasonally adjusted figure was the
lowest since $999.44 billion in the week of Jan. 13.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial
paper outstanding fell by $900 million to $246.3 billion. That
was the lowest since the week of June 28, 2015, when it was
$244.88 billion, according to Fed data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)