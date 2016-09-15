(Adds details, background)

NEW YORK, Sept 15 The amount of U.S. commercial paper shrank to its lowest level in nearly a year as a result of reduced demand for short-term bank debt from U.S. money market funds, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding in the week ended on Wednesday fell $19 billion to $963.7 billion, which was the lowest since $957.84 billion in the week of Sept. 30, 2015.

This type of short-term corporate IOU has contracted by 14 percent since May as some prime money market funds, which had been major holders of commercial paper, have changed over to hold only government bonds.

The move will exempt these funds from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules that take effect on Oct. 14.

These rules are the final phase of U.S. money fund reform that is intended to safeguard a sector that was rattled by the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the global credit crunch in September 2008.

Meanwhile, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, fell $8.6 billion to $985.3 billion. The latest non-seasonally adjusted figure was the lowest since $971.8 billion in the week of Dec. 30.

Assets of prime institutional money funds fell $36.45 billion in the week ended Sept. 13 to $469 billion, the ninth consecutive weekly decline, according to iMoneyNet data published on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)