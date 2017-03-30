(Adds background, details) NEW YORK, March 30 The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding recorded its largest weekly increase but remained below the $1 trillion mark amid muted demand from money market funds, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed. U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper (CP) outstanding rose $18.2 billion to $983.9 billion in the week ended March 29. This was the biggest gain since a $20.5 billion increase in the week ended Dec. 28. Companies issue CP to raise cash to finance inventories and payrolls, while financial institutions use proceeds from this short-term debt to fund trades. Assets of prime money funds, which had been major buyers of commercial paper, have not recovered after losing about $1 trillion last year from conversions into government-only funds and investors withdrawing money from them due to stricter regulations. Institutional prime money funds lost $463.8 million in assets to $141.8 billion in the week ended March 28, while retail prime funds gained $87.9 million to $253.7 billion, according to iMoneynet. Last October, seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding hit its lowest in at least 16 years at $902.9 billion. However, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, fell $3.6 billion to $975.7 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)