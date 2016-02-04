* Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1meVwEx
(New throughout, adds financial details for ICE, comment from
ICE CEO, link to graphic)
By Josephine Mason and John McCrank
NEW YORK Feb 4 As the long rout on world energy
markets intensified in volatile trade in recent months, exchange
operators have reaped benefits.
The two largest commodity exchanges, CME Group Inc
and IntercontinentalExchange, saw crude oil volumes jump
some 40 percent and 14 percent respectively in 2015, recent data
showed. (tmsnrt.rs/1meVwEx)
Turnover in their flagship oil contracts surged further to
record highs in January, according to data released this week,
as whipsawing prices spurred a surge in interest from retail and
speculative investors.
On Thursday, the Atlanta-based exchange reported
forecast-busting earnings for the fourth quarter due to its data
business.
The bonanza in energy products helped cushion weakness in
other major products, with Brent crude leapfrogging interest
rates contracts to become its second-biggest revenue earner
after cash equities in 2015. Full-year revenue jumped 14 percent
to $263 million.
"More people are paying attention to those prices and trying
to figure out when to lock in low prices or whether or not there
are going to be higher prices," Jeffrey Sprecher, chief
executive of ICE, said on a call with analysts after the
results.
ICE's Chicago rival releases its numbers on Friday.
Turnover typically picks up during market booms or busts,
but a surge in turnover in some of the exchanges' biggest
contracts by liquidity and volume illustrates growing worries
among investors that the crude supply glut could last longer.
"We've seen people piling in and getting out. The exit and
entry has elevated trading volumes," said Gene McGillian, senior
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
The volatile prices have also drawn greater interest from
retail and fund investors, analysts said.
In January, ICE's Brent contract saw just over 23 million
futures and options traded in the month, up 45 percent from
December and almost a quarter from a year ago. That exceeded the
previous monthly record set in January 2015 by over 4.5 million
contracts.
Some 26.2 million contracts of CME's U.S. WTI crude
contract, equivalent to 26.2 billion barrels of oil, changed
hands last month, up almost 30 percent from a year ago and a
jump of nearly a quarter from December.
Based on January numbers, Richard Repetto, an analyst at
Sandler O'Neill & Partners, said CME's energy volumes are
running at more than 30 percent above his annual estimate and
ICE at 15 percent ahead of his forecast.
Other energy products also fared well from the rout. Futures
and options volumes in CME's gasoline contract rose 10
percent from last year to 3.4 million contracts, the highest for
a January since at least 2008.
ICE's European natural gas futures contract hit a record
above 2.1 million in the month, up almost a third from January
2015.
The energy boon is in marked contrast to other financial
instruments.
On Wednesday, exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc
reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, but
operating revenue dropped due to a decline in transaction fees
and trading volume.
"Obviously, oil has been getting even more attention than
usual these days, and many believe there is major opportunity as
a potential bottom has been reached - or, at least, may be
within sight," said Peter Donovan, broker at Liquidity Energy.
For crude oil investors, January was wild.
A fresh sell-off accelerated declines in the first weeks of
January. U.S. prices crashed below $27 per barrel on Jan.
20 for the first time since 2003, as traders worried about one
of the biggest supply gluts in history.
By the end of the month, prices had bounced back more than
25 percent from those 12-year lows on hopes of a deal between
major exporters to cut output.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
David Gregorio)