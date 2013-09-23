By Patrick Rucker and Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. lawmakers critical of
Wall Street's sway over physical commodity markets will push
financial regulators to take action at a hearing next month, two
industry sources said.
Officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are expected to testify on
Oct. 8 before a Senate Banking Committee panel led by Senator
Sherrod Brown, a vocal critic of large banks. It is the second
such hearing by the committee, and follows months of
unprecedented public and political scrutiny.
The meeting comes as the Fed, the country's top financial
regulator, reconsiders exemptions given to banks since the early
2000s that allowed them to engage in the previously banned
trading of physical commodities. It is also due to make a
decision about whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan
Stanley will be allowed to own trading assets such as oil
terminals.
The Fed will be represented by Michael Gibson, a director of
the central bank's Division of Banking Supervision and
Regulation, who represents the Fed abroad, for instance on the
Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, the sources said.
CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton, a Democrat who has made no
secret of his mistrust of large banks involved in commodity
markets, is also expected to testify, one source said.
The date of the meeting, as well as the list of
participants, has not yet been finalized, both sources said.
The fact that neither Gibson nor Chilton are decision makers
makes it unlikely the hearing will be the stage for big policy
announcements, the industry sources said, but will rather be
largely informative in nature.
Some market sources expected the Fed to make clear its
position on physical commodity trading ahead of the hearing,
which has been tentatively planned for months, although details
have only recently firmed up.
At a similar hearing before the Senate committee in July,
lawmakers listened to complaints from commodity buyers that
banks had pushed up prices, and criticized the Fed for allowing
banks to expand their commodity activities.
In July, the Fed said it was reviewing a decade-old decision
that cleared the way for bank holding companies to take
possession of the physical raw materials that underpin
derivative markets, such as cargoes of gasoline and pallets of
copper. But Fed watchers are unsure exactly which policies and
which banks will come under the strongest review.
This weekend, a five-year exemption allowing Goldman and
Morgan Stanley to hold physical commodity assets, a privilege
that goes back to their origins as unregulated investment banks
in the 1990s, expired without a word from the Fed, which has
been talking about the matter to the duo for years.
The Fed has also allowed other banks such as JP Morgan Chase
& Co and Citigroup Inc to enter the lucrative
commodity business from the early 2000s, and JPMorgan said in
July that it was exiting the physical commodities business.
The CFTC, which regulates futures and swaps for commodity
and other markets, sent out subpoenas in July to metals
warehousing firms as part of a broader inquiry into complaints
about inflated metals prices.