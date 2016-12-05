WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Monday re-proposed rules to limit the
positions that traders can hold in the commodity markets,
falling short of expectations that it would finalize the rules
before the end of the year.
The CFTC has been working on the rules since the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law called for setting limits for
futures, options and physical commodity swaps contracts in order
to prevent fraud and manipulation. Chairman Timothy Massad had
said he anticipated the commission would finalize them before
the end of the year.
Massad, a Democrat, will step aside as chairman once
President-elect Donald Trump takes office, to be replaced
temporarily by Republican Commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo.
Massad said the vote would not have been unanimous on
approving final rules, and so the CFTC could only release a
proposal, indicating that Giancarlo would have voted against a
rule he would have to implement in coming months.
"I am simply not willing to support a poorly designed and
unworkable rule that ever after needs to be adjusted through a
series of no-action letters and ad hoc staff interpretations and
advisories that had become too common at the CFTC in prior
years," Giancarlo said in a statement.
He added that the reproposal "provides the basis for the
implementation of a final position limits rule that I could
support."
