WASHINGTON May 26 The U.S. futures contract
market regulator moved closer on Thursday to finishing its rule
on limiting positions that traders can hold in commodity
markets, which is intended to head off oil and gas hedging
abuse, by responding to industry concerns about "bona fide
hedges."
The three-member Commodity Futures Trading Commission
unanimously approved a supplement to its 2013 proposal on
position limits to "ensure that commercial end-users can
continue to engage in bona fide hedging efficiently for risk
management and price discovery," said Chairman Timothy Massad in
a statement.
"We appreciate the importance and complexity of the issues
surrounding the position limits rule. No current commissioner
was in office when these rules were proposed, and therefore we
have taken the time to listen to market participants and
consider the proposals very carefully," he added.
The rule is required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law which called for the CFTC to set limits for futures,
options and physical commodity swaps contracts as a way to
prevent fraud and manipulation as well as excessive speculation.
Leading up to the law's passage, numerous Congressional
investigations uncovered that rampant speculation had caused
market volatility and price spikes for physical commodities such
as oil and natural gas, according to the rule proposal posted in
2013.
Pressure for a final rule has lifted recently as energy
prices have plummeted. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers have
grown concerned that farmers and ranchers cannot use derivatives
to hedge their risk.
The supplement approved on Thursday would create a new
process for exchanges to recognize certain positions as "bona
fide hedges" used to manage risk, and also would "exempt from
federal position limits certain spread positions." All
exemptions would be subject to CFTC review, according to a
summary.
Commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo said the supplement
would lead to a final rule that takes into "account certain
practical realities associated with administering a workable
position limits regime."
Primarily, Giancarlo said that exchanges are in the best
position to grant the exemptions.
"The supplemental proposal leverages exchange expertise and
resources to enable exemptions to be granted in an efficient and
timely manner without sacrificing market integrity," he said.
Last week, Massad told a Reuters summit the commission plans
on finalizing the position limits rule this year.
