By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 16 A former president of a New
York-based commodities investment pool was sentenced to 1-1/2
years in prison on Wednesday for conning investors into giving
him $1.3 million under false pretenses.
Michael James Seward, who had been a principal at the
now-defunct SK Madison Commodities LLC, was sentenced by
Manhattan U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara's office announced.
Seward's lawyer, Walter Mack, declined to comment.
Seward, 35, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to commit
securities, commodities and wire fraud, a year after federal
authorities announced charges against him and his business
partner, Yan Kaziyev.
Prosecutors said Seward and Kaziyev convinced over 20 people
to invest $1.3 million in their unregistered commodities pool, a
type of enterprise in which funds from numerous people are
combined for trading in the futures and commodities markets.
Prosecutors said Seward and Kaziyev lured the investors by
lying about the pool's performance record and issuing bogus
account statements.
Seward and Kaziyev also misappropriated funds they agreed to
invest in an Internet social media company and applied the money
to the commodity pool, prosecutors said.
Kaziyev took about $200,000 as "commissions" and other
compensation, while Seward took about the same amount,
prosecutors said.
Regulators shut down SK Madison in 2013, and the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued a year later. While
regulators recovered $550,000 for investors, about $750,000 was
lost, prosecutors said.
Kaziyev pleaded guilty in June 2014 and is awaiting
sentencing after cooperating with prosecutors.
The case is U.S. v. Seward, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00482.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)