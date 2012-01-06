(Repeats story filed late on Thursday with new headline.)
* Bank of America, Verizon canceled fee plans
* Katchpole launched petition over Verizon fees
* She also organized against Bank of America
* Social media pressure can build quickly, hurt brands
By Chris Taylor
Jan 5 Corporate America's worst nightmare lives
in a tiny one-bedroom apartment, loves browsing in flea markets
and has a lop-eared brown and white pet rabbit named Crackers.
Meet Molly Katchpole. The 22-year-old Washington, D.C.
resident has recently tangled with a couple of billion-dollar
corporations, and cowed them into submission, without breaking
a sweat.
Take Verizon Wireless, which had planned a $2 "convenience"
charge for the privilege of paying a bill by phone or online.
Katchpole, a Verizon user for eight years, was offended by the
very idea that loyal customers could be penalized for paying
what they owed. So she went on the website Change.org -
organized a petition - and watched as it quickly racked up more
than 165,000 signatures. As consumer outrage went viral,
Verizon backpedaled within hours.
And how about Bank of America's infamous $5 monthly usage
fee for debit cards? It too was kiboshed, partly thanks to
another Katchpole petition and 300,000 of her outraged
brethren, at a time when the Occupy Wall Street movement had
been pressuring banks.
"I'm not exactly sure what these companies are thinking,"
says Katchpole, who only graduated last spring from Roger
Williams University in Rhode Island and now works as a fellow
at the nonprofit Rebuild the Dream, an organization that
lobbies against income inequality (her petitions are personal
ventures, unrelated to her job).
"It's so out of touch with reality and what their customers
are going through. My Verizon petition was only up for about
eight hours before they backed down."
Also forced into a recent and embarrassing climbdown was
video-streaming company Netflix, which had planned to spin off
DVD rentals into a stand-alone service called Qwikster. User
objections became so deafening that the notion was killed
before launch.
"The Internet is the great equalizer, and that's a
beautiful thing - even if it's not positive for us," said
Netflix spokesman Steve Swasey. "We made mistakes that hurt our
brand, consumers let us know about it, and now we're rebuilding
step by step."
Such is the growing power of social media, which can make
consumer complaints go viral and cause serious brand damage
within days or even hours. While one person can't topple a
company, if that person is able to assemble an army of hundreds
of thousands behind them, they become a force to be reckoned
with.
Thanks to the increasingly savvy use of tools like Facebook
and Twitter, the power balance between company and customer has
been tilting in the latter's favor.
"Consumers have always had a voice, but now it's louder and
it spreads so quickly because of social media," says Laura
Ries, president of branding firm Ries & Ries in Atlanta.
"Companies used to have a lot of time to think about strategy,
to have meetings and studies, and to take time to respond. They
don't have that time anymore. Now it's all about rapid
response."
Consider the introduction of New Coke, one of the great
marketing disasters of all time, which took almost three months
to get reversed back in 1985. The Bank of America debit-card
charge plan withstood a month of public fury before it was
killed.
"Our customers' voices are most important to us," Bank of
America co-COO David Darnell said in a written statement (the
firm declined comment for this article). "As a result, we are
not currently charging the fee and will not be moving forward
with any additional plans to do so."
This time around, with Verizon Wireless, reaction was even
faster. CEO Dan Mead scrambled to issue this statement: "At
Verizon, we take great care to listen to our customers. Based
on their input, we believe the best path forward is to
encourage customers to take advantage of the best and most
efficient options, eliminating the need to institute the fee at
this time." Translation: Verizon executives (who also declined
comment for this article) witnessed the venomous public
reaction, and backtracked within a day.
"Someone at Verizon thought this was a reasonable way to
add millions to the bottom line, and they were wrong," says
Seth Godin, author of marketing classics like "Purple Cow" and
"Unleashing the Ideavirus." "Consumers are speaking up more
loudly and with more vehemence than ever before, and they're
doing it in public."
Make no mistake, corporations are taking note of this sea
change - and are often capitalizing on their rivals' foibles.
The credit union Mission Federal, for instance, responded
to the bank fee controversy by offering to reward customers up
to $5 a month for using its debit cards, said the credit
union's CEO Debra Schwartz.
"Companies are now saying, 'Wow, we have to be careful
about how we do this,' " says Jean-Manuel Izaret, a partner and
pricing expert with management consultants Boston Consulting
Group. "Clearly Netflix, Bank of America and Verizon didn't
apply best practices, and had their pricing moves rejected by
the market. It used to be just the press putting pressure on
corporations, but now we're way beyond that."
So now that consumers are realizing the power of the
social-media megaphone, how are they going to wield it - and
how are embattled companies going to respond? Here are a few
predictions from the experts:
* Companies need to act at warp speed. Mistakes are made in
the business world. But companies can limit any lasting damage
to their brands by recognizing potentially devastating memes,
and acting quickly to contain them, with their own equivalent
of political 'War Rooms'. "If you don't respond to a fire on
the Internet, it only tends to get bigger," says Ries. "But
even though word can spread rapidly these days, if you stay on
top of it, it can be forgotten just as rapidly."
* Rollouts will become more thoughtful. To avoid such
out-of-control wildfires, companies should act preemptively and
consider consumer reaction to boardroom decisions before the
public does it for them. If charges are new and not shared by a
firm's competitors, for instance, a backlash is entirely
predictable. Focus groups and regional test rollouts could help
companies gauge reaction before a casual decision morphs into a
full-fledged disaster.
* Consumers should pick their fights. Activists like
Katchpole have certainly notched some high-profile victories,
but if everybody starts complaining about every little thing,
then collective outrage could lose some of its power. As a
result, make sure to focus on the meaningful instead of the
petty.
* Get ready for more. Consumers still make up something of
an archipelago, each pushing his or her own issue with an
online petition here, a Twitter hashtag there. While some
issues like the Bank of America debit-card charge catch fire in
the public imagination, many don't. But if consumers do manage
to get truly organized, watch out.
"What would happen if all pricing was shared by all
consumers, or if everyone stood up for the person who was being
thrown out of their house, or if at the very moment you're
choosing a wireless carrier, you could see an updated chart of
customer-service wait times?" asks Godin. "If the volume of
consumer outcry gets even louder, and the coordination gets
even better, it will forever change what we do as marketers."
At least, that's what Molly Katchpole hopes. She's not sure
which corporate decision she'll be targeting next, in between
her trips to the laundry and the grocery store, but no doubt
another one will be coming along soon.
"You used to have to make phone calls and write letters,"
she says. "But companies can't hide this stuff anymore; just
take a look at their Facebook walls and all the angry comments.
I really hope they take these lessons to heart."
(Reporting by Chris Taylor; Editing by Martin Howell)