By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Jan 30 The number of U.S. companies
using a budgeting tool made famous in the 1970s by former U.S.
President Jimmy Carter is surging as they turn their spending
habits upside down to boost profits and to re-invest in their
businesses.
The upswing in zero-based budgeting (ZBB) signals that a
broader cross-section of U.S. companies anticipate turbulence in
their revenue growth. They face more pressure on profits, too,
as wages and interest rates increase, and a stronger dollar
makes their products more expensive overseas.
In consumer staples, where sales growth is often capped in
the low-to-mid single digits, Campbell Soup Co, Kellogg
Co, and Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Ltd
have already rolled out ZBB programs that promise
billions of dollars in savings.
Other industries, including finance, energy and
manufacturing, are now following suit. Use of ZBB in 2017 is
expected to increase dramatically in the United States and
around the globe, according to consulting experts. Bain &
Company reported last year in a survey of 406 North American
companies that 38 percent of that group would use ZBB, up from
just 10 percent in 2014.
"ZBB has taken on a life of its own," said Greg Portell, a
partner at consulting firm A.T. Kearney.
A ZBB approach requires corporate managers to justify each
line item of spending in their budgets, or even build their
budgets from scratch. That is a departure from the typical
process of using the previous year's budget as a starting point
and adjusting it based on revenue and inflation projections, for
example.
It often cracks down on the size of a company's real estate
footprint, corporate travel, terms of international assignments,
redundant technology and outside consultants. Employees get cut,
too.
But there are risks. One is that companies focus too keenly
on restraining spending and not on reinvestment that promotes
new products and revenue growth.
"You continuously have to ask what are strategic costs and
how can we invest behind the things that drive the highest
volume," said Jason Heinrich, a partner in Bain & Company's
Chicago office.
FEELING THREATENED
ZBB first gained widespread attention in the late 1970s,
when Carter, as president, said he would apply the budgeting
principles to federal spending. It never fully got off the
ground, however, and Ronald Reagan abandoned it when he became
president in 1981.
Its recent resurgence is due in part to Brazilian buyout
firm 3G Capital, which used ZBB when it combined H.J. Heinz with
Kraft Foods in 2015.
The combined Kraft Heinz now has the best profit
margins among its peers with an estimated year-over-year gross
margin expansion of 258 basis points, better than twice the
average among rivals, according to Morgan Stanley. Kraft Heinz's
stock sports a 2.5-point price-to-earnings-multiple premium over
its peers.
3G's success is one reason the highest adoption rate of ZBB
is in the consumer staples sector, which has banked on cost
cutting to offset weak sales growth. In the current fourth
quarter reporting season, the consumer staples sector is on
track to report profit of 6.3 percent off revenue growth of just
3.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Contrast that with the consumer discretionary sector where
sales are seen rising 5 percent but profit just 1.1 percent.
Greg Kuczynski, a consumer staples analyst at asset manager
Janus Capital, said ZBB is also being used by some to head off
agitation from activist shareholders or even takeovers, like the
Kraft Heinz deal.
"So many of them feel threatened," he said. "They're
desperately implementing ZBB packages."
Now the approach is spreading to energy, finance, health
care and manufacturing. Cheniere Energy Inc, Huntington
Bancshares Inc, Baxter International Inc and
Ford Motor Co are some of the latest devotees.
"If a company uses zero-based budgeting, I have more
confidence it can take out cost faster than peers who do not,"
said Marc Scott, who helps run the $1 billion American Century
All-Cap Growth Fund.
TOUGHER THAN IT LOOKS
Not everyone is sold on it. It can be an uncomfortable
adjustment for managers and companies have to be careful not to
alienate customers and business partners, according to analysts.
The biggest risk is that companies concentrate only on
cutting costs, and don't put some of that money back to work
behind businesses with the potential for growth. One unintended
consequence is cutting a product's marketing budget only to see
a rival boost spending for their product and grab market share.
"It's not so simple as some of our other competitors out
there make you believe, which has been roughly translated into,
'Let's cut all the costs as long as we can get away with it to
show you better margins for a short period of time. But I can't
promise you any growth along the way,'" Unilever Chief
Executive Paul Polman told investors in November.
Even Kraft Heinz has had trouble generating consistent
growth. Its organic net sales, which excludes the impact of
currency fluctuations and other items, declined by 1 percent in
the three-month period that ended Oct 2.
Still, the cost cutting has caught the attention of
investors, particularly when companies scrap product lines that
add little value.
American Century's Scott said ZBB was a factor when he
evaluated kidney dialysis provider Baxter International, which
has used ZBB principles to cancel several programs that added
little value.
He began building a position in late 2015 when Baxter traded
below $35 a share, according to Thomson Reuters data. The fund
now owns about 540,000 shares and the stock trades around $46.
"It was just another feather in their cap," Scott said about
Baxter's use of ZBB. "It's not a huge growth play, but we expect
their profit margins to nearly double in a couple of years."
