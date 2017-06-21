(Adds full name and title of General Mills executive in final
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, June 21 Major U.S. corporations
such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and General Motors Co
have become some of America’s biggest buyers of renewable
energy, driving growth in an industry seen as key to helping the
United States cut carbon emissions.
Last year nearly 40 percent of U.S. wind contracts were
signed by corporate power users, along with university and
military customers. That's up from just 5 percent in 2013,
according to the American Wind Energy Association trade group.
These users also accounted for an unprecedented 10% of the
market for large-scale solar projects in 2016, figures from
research firm GTM Research show. Just two years earlier there
were none.
The big reason: lower energy bills.
Costs for solar and wind are plunging thanks to
technological advances and increased global production of panels
and turbines. Coupled with tax breaks and other incentives, big
energy users such as GM are finding renewables to be competitive
with, and often cheaper than, conventional sources of
electricity.
The automaker has struck deals with two Texas wind farms
that will soon provide enough energy to power over a dozen GM
facilities, including the U.S. sport utility vehicle assembly
plant in Arlington, Texas that produces the Chevrolet Tahoe,
Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon.
The company is already saving $5 million a year worldwide,
according to Rob Threlkeld, GM's global manager of renewable
energy, and has committed to obtaining 100% of its power from
clean sources by 2050.
"It's been primarily all driven off economics," Threlkeld
said. "Wind and solar costs are coming down so fast that it made
it feasible."
(For a graphic showing the corporate green-energy rush, see:
tmsnrt.rs/2spS81j )
Growing corporate demand for green energy comes as U.S.
President Donald Trump is championing fossil fuels and targeting
environmental regulations as job killers. This month he
announced the United States will withdraw from the landmark
Paris Agreement to fight climate change, a move that was
condemned by several prominent U.S. executives, including
General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt.
Trump’s administration, however, has made no moves to target
federal tax incentives for renewable energy projects, thanks
mainly to bipartisan support in Congress. Many Republican
lawmakers hail from states that are major solar or wind energy
producers, among them Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa.
U.S. companies, meanwhile, are pursuing their own
clean-energy agendas independent of Washington politics. Over
the past four years, corporations have contracted for about 7
gigawatts of renewable energy – enough to power more than 1
million homes. That number is expected to rise to 60 GW by 2025,
according to the Edison Foundation Institute for Electric
Innovation, a utility-backed non-profit based in Washington D.C.
Growth in renewables for years was driven by utilities
laboring to meet tough state mandates to reduce carbon
emissions, particularly in places such as California. Early
corporate adopters included Alphabet Inc and
Amazon.com Inc, leading-edge companies with progressive
company cultures, deep pockets and major power needs.
Now mainstream industries are stepping in as costs have
plummeted. Wind-power costs have dropped 66% since 2009,
according to the American Wind Energy Association, while the
cost to install solar has declined 70% since 2010, according to
the Solar Energy Industries Association trade group.
This year alone, home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc
, wireless provider T-Mobile US Inc, banker
Goldman Sachs and food producer General Mills announced
major purchases of renewable energy.
POWER TO THE PPA
Such deals can take many forms, but most are so-called power
purchase agreements. Known as PPAs, these are roughly
10-to-20-year contracts in which the owner of a large solar or
wind project sells electricity to large customers, often at
rates lower than those charged by utilities. These agreements
allow energy users to buy renewables at attractive prices with
no upfront investment.
These agreements also help companies avoid outages if the
sun doesn't shine or the wind doesn't blow. The massive wind
farms and solar plants that support these contracts often supply
electricity straight to the grid rather than feed it directly to
corporate customers' plants and offices. Companies get the
benefit of clean energy without cutting themselves off from the
security of the grid.
The arrangement also saves companies from having to do it
all themselves. Mark Vanderhelm, vice president of energy for
Wal-Mart, said the retailer is about half way to its goal of
sourcing 50% of its power from renewable sources by 2025. While
the chain has installed solar panels atop hundreds of stores, it
has purchased much of its green energy via two PPAs.
"For us to meet our goals, we wouldn't be able to get there
by doing it all on site. We just fundamentally don't have enough
roof space," Vanderhelm said.
He said Wal-Mart is seeing roughly single-digit percentage
savings with its green-power contracts.
Furniture retailer IKEA is a notable exception to the PPA
trend, preferring to own the renewable-energy assets that serve
its U.S. business, including rooftop solar systems on most of
its buildings and two wind farms in Texas and Illinois. The
approach is part of the Swedish company's long-term corporate
strategy of owning all of its stores, factories and the land on
which they're built.
Demand from big corporations has benefited a host of wind
and solar developers including Pattern Energy, First
Solar and NextEra Energy. BNB Renewable Energy
Holdings LLC, a privately held New York-based developer, said
corporations now make up about half its business.
"There is a convergence right now where price is low and
their sustainability commitments are high," said Jos Nicholas, a
managing partner with BNB.
The developers or owners of the projects, meanwhile, get the
stability of long-term contracts plus those federal tax breaks.
The solar credit is worth up to 30 percent of a project's value.
For wind, the most popular tax credit is a maximum of 2.4 cents
per kilowatt-hour of electricity produced for a decade.
AMBITIOUS GOALS
Since 2014, nearly 100 large global companies have committed
to transitioning to 100% renewables through a partnership with
The Climate Group, a nonprofit that's working to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions. Roughly two corporations a month are
joining that effort, according to Amy Davidsen, the
organization's executive director for North America.
In addition to GM, U.S. companies that have made the
commitment include Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble
Co and Nike Inc.
Still, many big firms remain on the sidelines because they
lack an overall corporate sustainability mandate, view
renewables as having unattractive returns or because the
contracts are too long, according to a 2016
PricewaterhouseCoopers survey.
Many small- and medium-sized businesses have a hard time
benefiting too. They don't consume enough energy to negotiate
large, lowest-cost PPAs like the big guys. Smaller projects,
such as installing rooftop solar panels, tend to depend heavily
on state and local incentives that come and go.
The 2020 expiration of the federal tax incentives is another
concern. But industry watchers expect U.S. companies will
continue their ambitious public commitments to boost renewable
energy use even if those breaks aren't renewed.
General Mills, for instance, sees climate change as a major
threat to the agricultural supply chain behind products such as
Cheerios cereal and Yoplait yogurt. The company has a goal of
reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 28 percent by 2025.
"If the front end of that business model breaks down --
Mother Nature -- we're in a world of hurt," the company's chief
sustainability officer, Jerry Lynch, said.
(Editing by Marla Dickerson)