By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 10 The strong jobs market is
likely to send sales higher at retailers and restaurants but
leave investors unhappy, worrying fund managers who have crowded
into consumer stocks.
Wage increases, driven by higher minimum wages and greater
competition for employees, are squeezing margins, forcing
companies to eat higher labor costs while also investing in
technology in hopes of saving money over time, investors and
analysts said.
Consumer company shares fell more than 1 percent Wednesday
after heavyweights Walt Disney Co and Macy's Inc
missed analyst estimates and retailer Ross Stores was
downgraded.
Companies ranging from hotel operator Marriott International
Inc to Papa John's International Inc to Big
Five Sports Goods Corp have told analysts over the last
three weeks that they are seeing an impact from higher wages,
especially at entry-level positions that are the most affected
by increases in the minimum wage.
Marriott told analyst it expected wage growth of 3 to 5
percent in the United States over the next couple of years,
requiring the company to raise revenues per room 3 percent just
to keep flat margins.
"In terms of earnings growth, it will be more difficult to
identify margin expansion stories than it was a couple of years
ago," said Matt Kaufler, a portfolio manager at Federated
Investors.
"We're now looking for companies that have some good or
service where they can take the price up and not harm demand,"
he said, citing portfolio holdings such as Waste Management Inc
.
Overall, fund managers remain overweight consumer
discretionary stocks such as Home Depot Inc and
McDonald's Corp that have large workforces made up of
entry-level labor. The average U.S. actively managed large cap
fund now has 14.7 percent in the sector, compared with its 11.2
percent weighting in the Standard & Poor's 500 index, according
to Lipper data.
There are no easy answers for consumer discretionary
companies facing rising labors costs, said Peter Saleh, an
analyst at BTIG. "If you wind up taking too much price, it could
impact your traffic and it will impact your stock price," he
said.
Some companies appear resigned to lower margins. "Our
largest expense is store labor, and a significant portion of
this is part-time," said Barry Emerson, chief financial officer
at Big 5 Sporting Goods, on a call with analysts after the
company's earnings results.
"We'll continue to evaluate that store-staffing model and
try and make adjustments as we can. But ... you've got to make
sure you're running the cash register. So there's an impact to
the business, for sure."
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by David Gregorio)