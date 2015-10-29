By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Oct 29 The first company to get U.S.
government approval to ship minimally processed super-light oil
to international markets is building its own export terminal on
the Texas Gulf Coast aimed at topping off massive tankers to
keep them full.
Matthew Goitia, chief executive of privately held Peaker
Energy, received the first U.S. government approval to export
ultra-light oil known as condensate in September 2013, months
before other companies followed suit to exploit the first cracks
in the decades-old domestic crude export ban.
But Goitia's efforts to put that approval into action
faltered, as potential customers listened and then bypassed
Peaker to connect their marketing teams directly with shippers.
"We weren't big enough to really move the needle on them.
They were opening up a brand new marketplace," he told Reuters.
So Goitia designed and recently broke ground on a export
terminal at the Port of Point Comfort - a modest port between
Houston and Corpus Christi that mainly handles chemicals,
petrochemicals, aluminum ore and fertilizer.
Goitia said the Peaker project is backed by a private
partnership he declined to identify. Peaker has preliminary
agreements in place for volumes that would begin shipping out
late next year when the terminal opens. Those negotiations are
ongoing and he declined to name clients.
Peaker aims to put condensate on mid-range tankers and
transfer those volumes to top off bigger vessels that are not
full and near the shore to improve efficiency.
The idea is to pursue a niche strategy to put that empty
space to use as other bigger players, such as Enterprise
Products Partners and BHP Billiton Ltd have
long-term export contracts for larger cargoes.
Peaker is mostly eyeing space on massive tankers, like
Suezmax or Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) that can carry 1
million or more barrels.
"We max out the storage capabilities of these vessels by
having more flexibility," he said. "It's not one size fits all."
U.S. condensate exports this year have mostly gone to
Europe. But Goitia noted Iran is selling cheap
condensate to gain market share, and could push U.S. condensate
barrels out of European markets as output ramps up.
Condensate exports are less attractive now than they were a
year ago as the super-light oil's discount to other crudes
narrowed sharply alongside the global oil rout. Undaunted,
Goitia is after that niche of using empty space to improve
shipping efficiency while connecting customers with barrels.
