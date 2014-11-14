By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Nov 14 More than a year ago, U.S.
regulators quietly gave a small company permission to export
lightly processed oil known as condensate - a previously
unreported ruling that could further strengthen the hand of big
players that have pushed hard to chip away at a 40-year-old ban
on domestic crude exports.
The approval, issued to Peaker Energy on Sept. 11, 2013, a
copy of which was seen by Reuters this week, means the U.S.
Commerce Department has clearly determined in three cases that
companies can export minimally processed condensate.
That, analysts said, may encourage more companies to decide
there is now enough of a precedent to give them the right to
ship condensate overseas without seeking formal clearance.
"Knowing there's a third ruling in the first wave probably
doesn't make you unhappy. It probably strengthens your
conviction that you're doing the right thing," said Kevin Book,
energy policy analyst at ClearView Energy Partners LLC.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner
in Washington; Editing by Terry Wade mand Steve Orlofsky)