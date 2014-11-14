(Adds quotes, details on Commerce standards)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Nov 14 More than a year ago, U.S.
regulators quietly gave a small company permission to export
lightly processed oil known as condensate - a previously
unreported ruling that could further strengthen the hand of big
energy companies pushing hard to chip away at a 40-year-old ban
on domestic crude exports.
The approval, issued to Peaker Energy on Sept. 11, 2013, a
copy of which was seen by Reuters this week, means the U.S.
Commerce Department has clearly determined in three cases that
companies can export minimally processed condensate.
That, analysts said, may encourage more companies to decide
there is now enough of a precedent to give them the right to
ship condensate overseas without seeking formal clearance.
"Knowing there's a third ruling in the first wave probably
doesn't make you unhappy. It probably strengthens your
conviction that you're doing the right thing," said Kevin Book,
energy policy analyst at ClearView Energy Partners LLC.
The implications are significant. Condensate increasingly
makes up much of the crude production in U.S. shale oilfields
and has helped lift total U.S. output to a 25-year-high of
nearly 9 million barrels per day. But U.S. refiners and
petrochemical companies have a limited appetite for it.
Last week, frustrated by waiting for formal permission from
the Commerce Department, BHP Billiton said it would
move ahead with condensate exports, satisfied that its
processing method meets the same standards as those approved by
Washington.
BHP, like several other companies, had sought rulings
similar to ones given to Pioneer Natural Resources and
pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners - which
came to light in June 2014. They were issued sometime in early
2014 and were widely thought to be the first of their kind.
Peaker Chief Executive Matthew Goitia confirmed that his
company received the first ruling issued by the Commerce
Department, while declining comment on whether the company had
yet exported condensate.
The Peaker ruling also shows that the Commerce Department's
move to broaden the definition of exportable refined products to
include processed condensate started earlier than previously
known.
Commerce reportedly made that change without coordinating
with the White House.
COMMERCE PUNTS ON DEFINITION
Peaker's ruling does not define condensate based on its
gravity and viscosity relative to other types of crude.
Instead it defines a product as having gone through a
process that makes use of a distillation column, which removes
natural gas liquids but does not make motor fuels or building
blocks of fuels as a refinery or splitter does. It does not say
how sophisticated that column must be.
At the time Goitia sought the ruling, the oil industry
believed condensate had to undergo sophisticated processing in a
condensate splitter or a refinery to qualify for export.
However, Peaker's ruling allows for "stabilized condensate"
to be treated as a refined product. That includes condensate run
through a stabilizer, which is simpler.
Stabilizers are ubiquitous in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas,
and their traditional role is to ensure crude and condensate are
safe to transport in pipelines. They are much cheaper than
refineries or splitters.
Peaker's ruling - and those later obtained by Pioneer and
Enterprise - turned stabilizers into a faster route to exporting
condensate.
While demand for condensate in the United States is limited,
Asia and other markets want it. Enterprise executives said last
month that demand for domestic processed condensate was robust
and the company had sold out its supply through the end of 2014.
When he sought clarity from the Commerce Department in
mid-2013, Goitia wanted to see if the step of going through a
splitter was even necessary in regulators' eyes, or if
stabilization would meet the processing threshold for an
exportable product.
"I thought we could get this out another way, to help
producers break away from the stranglehold," of the export ban,
Goitia said. "It was to help our customers get better
performance."
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner
in Washington; Editing by Terry Wade and Steve Orlofsky)