SINGAPORE/TOKYO, July 16 A U.S. energy company
has found a second buyer in Japan for its condensate, an
ultra-light oil, paving the way for more excess barrels from the
United States to head to Asia to meet growing demand.
Enterprise Product Partners has signed a short-term
contract to sell condensate to Japanese trading company
Mitsubishi Corp, less than two weeks after it sold its
first cargo to Japanese firm Mitsui Corp, four
Asia-based sources said.
The first cargo to Mitsubishi may load in September and
could be of a bigger volume than the 400,000-barrel cargo that
Mitsui will be lifting later this month, one of the sources
said.
Mitsubishi's contract is for loadings over a few months and
the company has the option to extend the deal, he said.
Mitsubishi declined to comment on the deal. Enterprise could
not be reached immediately.
(Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE and Osamu Tsukimori in
TOKYO; Editing by Tom Hogue)