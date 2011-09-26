UPDATE 2-China Jan FX reserves fall below $3 trillion for first time in nearly 6 years
* China FX reserves fall more than expected, breach key level
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. Senate leaders reached a bipartisan accord on Monday to avert a government shutdown at the end of this week, Democratic aides said.
The Senate arranged to promptly vote on the measure, which was hammered together after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it likely had enough money for the next few days.
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Andy Sullivan; editing by xxxx)
* China FX reserves fall more than expected, breach key level
TBILISI, Feb 7 Georgia's total foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.797 billion as of Feb. 1 from $2.757 billion a month earlier and from $2.448 billion a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.
BERLIN, Feb 7 Germany is ready to respond to any protectionist measures introduced by the United States under President Donald Trump, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday.